Hotels are seeing an increase in guests

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Hotels in Grand Junction are starting to see an increase in visitation.

Many hotels were suffering because of COVID-19. People were not traveling, but recently people have started to stay in hotels again.

The Ramada by Wyndham said that they have been housing traveling nurses and firefighters.

Many hotels are doing better but they are still taking it day by day. Some have said that visitation numbers are still slightly unpredictable right now because of the pandemic.

The past few weeks have been busy for many hotels and they are hoping that the increase in guests will continue.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.