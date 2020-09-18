Advertisement

Hotels are seeing an increase in guests

Ramada sees an increase in guests
Ramada sees an increase in guests(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:36 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Hotels in Grand Junction are starting to see an increase in visitation.

Many hotels were suffering because of COVID-19. People were not traveling, but recently people have started to stay in hotels again.

The Ramada by Wyndham said that they have been housing traveling nurses and firefighters.

Many hotels are doing better but they are still taking it day by day. Some have said that visitation numbers are still slightly unpredictable right now because of the pandemic.

The past few weeks have been busy for many hotels and they are hoping that the increase in guests will continue.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Colorado Competitive Council Hosts Lunch with State Representatives

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The lunch was at VanWinkle ranch and served VanWinkle beef and Olathe sweet corn in order to give everyone a taste of life on the ranch.

Sports

CHSAA approves D51 to play High School Football in the Fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar and Dave Ackert
D51 will allow high school football teams to play in the fall

News

City of Grand Junction reaches agreement with developer for Dos Rios development

Updated: 2 hours ago
Developer reaches agreement with City of Grand Junction. Construction underway on Dos Rios development.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Mitsch Bush holds narrow lead over Boebert according to latest Democrat poll

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A new poll released Thursday morning from the House Majority PAC shows Democratic candidate Diane Mitsch-Bush holds a narrow lead over Republican candidate Lauren Boebert in the race for Colorado’s Third Congressional District.

News

Xcel Energy Day of Service

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
2020 marks A decade of Xcel’S Day of Service in Colorado, and on Sept. 17 local folks took part by coming together to build bird boxes. Volunteers with the energy company, RiversEdge West, and the Bureau of Reclamation built the bird boxes.

News

Home fire displaces Clifton family

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Clifton Fire Protection District (CFPD) responded to a house fire early Thursday morning around 4:30 in the 3200 block of Mesa Avenue.

News

PROGRAMMING ALERT: Midday Live not airing due to U.S. Open

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
KKCO Midday Live, Days of Our Lives, and The Doctor’s will not be airing on Thursday due to coverage of the U.S. Open.

Sports

CHSAA’s Board of Directors votes to allow the return of High School Football this Fall

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:29 PM MDT
|
By Dave Ackert
CHSAA’s Board of Directors votes to allow the return of High School Football this Fall