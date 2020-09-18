GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -This morning Grand Junction police are investigating a late night shooting in the 900 block of White Avenue. Just before 11 last night police received a call from someone saying they heard gunshots within the apartment complex and saw two people drive away in an unknown vehicle. Shortly after, police arrived at the apartment and located three individuals inside. Two people were dropped off at the emergency room with gunshot wounds, one of the victims was later pronounced dead. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased once proper notifications have been made. Police are interviewing witnesses and could be on scene all day.

