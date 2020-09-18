Liberty Cap trail work closes parts of Colorado National Monument

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Several areas within the Colorado National Monument will be closed off starting Friday as crews begin substantial work on the Liberty Cap trail.

A helicopter is being brought in to remove roughly 20 tons of rock from the area, which will close off the following areas until Saturday, September 19.

Saddlehorn Picnic Area, amphitheater, and parking lot

Campground C Loop

Saddlehorn Loop Road past the Campground’s A and B Loop entrance

Canyon Rim Trail

Window Rock Trail

The Liberty Cap trail will be closed off from the upper connection with Corkscrew/Ute Canyon trails to the top of the mesa until September 25. Temporary hiking delays may occur on the section of the Monument Canyon and Wedding Canyon trails within ¼ mile of the Independence Monument Rock formation.

Officials with the Colorado National Monument say that crews will work to rebuild portions of the trail in the steepest sections above and below the Liberty Cap rock formation and that a helicopter was the best choice to get the job done quickly.

