Montrose County School District chooses to play football this fall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Both Montrose High School and Olathe High School will be suiting up to take the gridiron on Friday night’s after the Montrose School District chose to proceed with playing football this fall.

Originally the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) barred football from being played in fall as it normally is, and prolonged it until springtime due to the pandemic.

However, earlier this week the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) issued a variance to CHSAA regarding high school sports, which allowed local districts to make their own decision on when kids could play football.

Student-athletes from across the Western Slope joined together on Sept.12 in Delta to protests CHSAA's original decision to not have a fall football season. (Paulina Aguilar)

Action is set to begin next week according to the Montrose County School District. “MCSD is committed to competing this fall. District leadership, school principals, athletic directors, Montrose County Public Health, and local medical providers are finalizing a safe and healthy plan for high school football to return to play next week.”

