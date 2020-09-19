Advertisement

2,000-Foot Setback Rule Sparks Controversy

By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission proposed new rules on Friday. One of the proposed rules is the 2,000-foot setback.

If this passes, it would mean that oil or gas facilities would have to be at least 2,000 feet away from any schools, homes or businesses.

Some people like the new rule and think it will help protect the public. “We are supportive of the rules as we understand them to be written and we are thankful to the commission’s staff for listening to the stories and real-life experiences of people who have lived with oil and gas developments for so long,” said Emily Hornback, Executive Director of the Colorado Alliance for Community Action.

Others do not believe that this is a good rule. “Our resource is different than the front range and because we are more of a rural area, we also don’t have some of the conflicts you have in the more urban areas, and so this one size fits all doesn’t work for us,” said Rose Pugliese, Mesa County Commissioner.

The rules were proposed this morning at 10:30. The Commission has not announced when it will reach a decision, but a meeting is scheduled for Tuesday of next week.

