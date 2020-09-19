Advertisement

Local business closes because of COVID-19.

Computer Ambulance Service is officially closed
Computer Ambulance Service is officially closed(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Computer Ambulance Service has been in business for 25 years, but it has officially closed its doors.

The pandemic has impacted the business tremendously. According to the owner, Tom Scott, people were not visiting the business during the early stages of the pandemic, and they were choosing to not spend their money to fix their computers.

Tom explained that people couldn’t afford to go to his shop anymore because of hardships that they were facing when dealing with the effects of COVID-19. “You lose your job, you didn’t have any money and that was part of the problem. They didn’t have any money to spend. We were at the top of the priority list, and we went down to the bottom.”

Tom is sad to be closing his store but wanted to thank all of his customers for being so loyal over the past 25 years. He is now going to try to enjoy retirement.

