Target Evacuation

Target was forced to evacuate people from their store in the mesa mall on Saturday.(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The reason was because of a burst pipe in an employee’s only area.

The incident happened around 3 PM and resulted in an approximately hour long closure.

There were no other evacuations in the mall and no one was injured.

The evacuation took place as a precautionary measure.

