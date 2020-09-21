Advertisement

Desert homes threatened by enormous California wildfire

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:43 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNIPER HILLS, Calif. (AP) — An enormous wildfire that churned through mountains northeast of Los Angeles and into the Mojave Desert was still threatening homes on Monday, but officials said calmer winds could help crews corral the flames.

At 165 square miles (427 square kilometers), the Bobcat Fire is one of the largest ever in Los Angeles County and it has burned for more than two weeks. It’s just 15% contained.

Evacuation orders and warnings are in place for thousands of residents in foothill and desert communities, where semi-rural homes and a popular nature sanctuary have burned. No injuries have been reported.

Erratic winds that drove flames into the community of Juniper Hills over the weekend had died down, said U.S. Forest Service fire spokesman Larry Smith.

“It’s slightly cooler too, so hopefully that will be a help to firefighters,” Smith said.

Officials said it could be days before teams determine the scope of the destruction in the area about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Firefighters fought back against another flareup near Mount Wilson, which overlooks greater Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Mountains and has a historic observatory founded more than a century ago and numerous broadcast antennas serving Southern California.

The Bobcat Fire started Sept. 6 and has doubled in size over the last week as it ripped through forested areas that hadn’t burned in decades. The cause is under investigation.

The wildfire also destroyed the nature center at Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area, a geological wonder that attracts some 130,000 visitors per year. A wildlife sanctuary on the property was undamaged, and staff and animals had been evacuated days earlier.

Nearly 19,000 firefighters in California are fighting more than two dozen major wildfires. At least 7,900 wildfires have burned more than 6,000 square miles (15,500 square kilometers) in the state this year, including many since a mid-August barrage of dry lightning ignited parched vegetation.

Officials were investigating the death of a firefighter at another Southern California wildfire that erupted earlier this month from a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used by a couple to reveal their baby’s gender.

The death occurred Sept. 17 in San Bernardino National Forest as crews battled the El Dorado Fire about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement. That blaze is 59% contained.

In Wyoming, officials warned that gusty winds on Monday could cause more growth of a wildfire burning toward cabins and an important water supply reservoir that’s a major source of water for the state’s capital city, Cheyenne. The fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest is burning in heavily forested, rugged terrain which would usually would be busy now with hunters at the start of elk hunting season.

And in Colorado, more evacuations were ordered on Sunday as winds caused the state’s largest wildfire to grow. Firefighters had to temporarily retreat from the massive Cameron Peak Fire near Red Feather Lakes. Flames later spread into flatter ground which gave crews a better chance to battle the blaze, fire managers said.

More than 9,000 firefighters continue to battle 27 large wildfires across Oregon and Washington, where thousands of residences have been destroyed, the Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US nears 200,000 virus deaths; Europe adopts tougher restrictions as infections surge

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Health authorities in the U.S. are deeply worried about the resumption of school and college and the onset of cold weather, which will force more people indoors.

National

Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-KY) on legacy of Justice Ginsburg and filling her seat

Updated: 37 minutes ago

National

Arrest in case of ricin letters sent to White House, Texas

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, ERIC TUCKER and COLLEEN LONG
The woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo and is expected to face federal charges, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

National

The Bobcat Fire has now burned more than 105,000 acres in Los Angeles County, Calif.

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
The Bobcat Fire has now burned more than 105,000 acres in Los Angeles County, Calif. A fire official says the air attack is the key to containing the fire.

Latest News

National Politics

Feds threaten funds to NYC, Seattle and Portland over unrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department identified New York City, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle as three cities that could have federal funding slashed under a memorandum by President Donald Trump that sought to identify localities that permit “anarchy, violence and destruction in American cities.”

National

Rainfall main unknown as Beta approaches Texas coast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JUAN A. LOZANO
The storm was no longer expected to gain hurricane strength and forecasters decreased estimated rainfall totals from Beta early Monday.

National

S&P 500 sinks more than 2% as markets tumble worldwide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street Monday, joining a global tumble for markets as the S&P 500 sinks more than 2%.

National Politics

Trump to make court pick by Saturday, before Ginsburg burial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, LISA MASCARO and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
President Donald Trump said Monday he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court by week’s end, before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is buried, launching a monumental Senate confirmation fight ahead of the November election.

Coronavirus

US cruises vow 100% testing in plan for resuming sailing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The plan permits limited shore excursions and requires passengers to wear masks and stay apart from other people during those excursions. Passengers who don’t comply won’t be allowed to reboard.

National

Tropical Storm Beta brings flooding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Tropical Storm Beta hasn't even made landfall, and it's still causing a lot of problems.