GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fruita Fall Festival was cancelled because of COVID-19, but some good news now, the City of Fruita will host a smaller Fruita Fall Weekend.

Officials say once the event was cancelled, they brainstormed other ideas.

Fruita Fall Weekend has been approved by the health department.

Originally, the event was capped at 200 people but under the new protect our neighbors phase, an additional 300 people are allowed.

This Friday the 26th, they will host the Fruita Brew Fest featuring five breweries including, Monumental Beer Works, Ramblebine and Suds Brothers.

They’ll end things on Saturday with a farmers market and dinner downtown.

“It’s very exciting, for one, just to get out and see things getting better. One of the things I’m personally most excited about is the outreach to different people who maybe haven’t come into the physical location and tried our beer,” says Monumental Beer Works Peter Campbell.

For more information, head to https://fruitachamber.org/.

