Last call at Mesa County bars

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Governor Jared Polis extended the Safer at Home executive order, which includes the last call order. What does that mean for Mesa County?

Right now, bars and restaurants can decide when their last call is, as long as a person finishes their drink by 11:30 p.m.

Mesa County says they’ll be looking into the possibility of making a slight change to that.

Last call would still be up to each bar, but they’d extend the time in which you could finish your drink for a half hour, until midnight. Again, this is only an idea. Currently a person still has to finish their last drop of alcohol by 11:30 p.m.

The health department says they still want to be cautious, and don’t want to make any drastic changes in case there’s a spike in cases.

“Let’s not let our guard down, I know this is getting old, we’ve been doing this for 7 months now, it is getting ridiculously old. But, let’s stay with it, let’s get through it, and let’s continue to see a good economy, continue to see outdoor activities being able to occur,” says Executive Director MCPH Jeff Kuhr.

We’re told the state is keeping a close eye on mesa county, which has become a model for the state, to make sure things stay on track under the new phase.

