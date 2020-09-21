Advertisement

Man shot at Fruitvale party

By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:27 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -A 20-year-old male is in critical condition after he was shot at a Fruitvale party.

Deputies responded to a call that shots were fired in the 3100 block of Orson Avenue just after midnight on Sunday morning.

“When they [the deputies] arrived, they immediately secured the scene and they found one individual with gunshot wounds. That 20-year-old was transferred to St. Mary’s Hospital with life threatening injuries,” said Megan Terlecky, Public Information Officer for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Neighbors said that they heard around 12 shots. “My son and I were in my bed just talking and all of a sudden we heard a pop pop pop pop pop, and he thought it was fireworks, and I said, ‘no, that’s not fireworks.’”

Investigators know that a fight broke out at the party, but they are unsure at this point if the fight is related to the shooting.

The neighbors are a little shaken up. “I just moved here two months ago and for something like this to happen in my neighborhood, I’m a little worried. Hopefully it will be the first and last time it happens for a while.”

This is an ongoing investigation and the Sheriff’s Department has asked if you were at the party, or have any information, that you contact them.

