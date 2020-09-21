Advertisement

Widespread power outages near 25 and Patterson

By Calvin Corey
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:01 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Xcel Energy is reporting widespread power outages this morning in the area of 25 Road and Patterson.

The Grand Junction Police Department says the outages are from 1st Street and Patterson to 27 1/2 Road and Patterson. They report that the outages were caused by an accident off of 1st and Patterson earlier Monday morning.

UPDATE 10:00 a.m.: Be advised, you may see lights on and off throughout the morning as Xcel Energy works to safely...

Posted by Grand Junction Police Department on Monday, September 21, 2020

The exact number of people without power is unknown, but Xcel’s website indicates that more than 2,500 people could be impacted by outages.

Crews are in the area working to restore power at this time.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Local store uses vegetable gardens to help feed the community

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
True Value in Fruita has set up a vegetable cart where people can take any of the vegetables on it for free.

News

Man shot at Fruitvale party

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Deputies responded to a call that shots were fired in the 3100 block of Orson Avenue just after midnight on Sunday morning.

Latest News

News

Target Evacuation

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:03 PM MDT
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Target was forced to evacuate people from their store in the mesa mall on Saturday.

News

Car accident near CMU sends one to the hospital

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:59 PM MDT
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
A car accident on 12th street and Glenwood Avenue sent one person to the hospital on Saturday night.

News

Moon Farm hosts adoption event

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:17 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Everyone who had a history of adoption or a passion for adoption was let into the farm for free and was able to preview some of the things that are going to open up next weekend.

News

Local business closes because of COVID-19.

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:42 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Computer Ambulance Service has been in business for 25 years, but it has officially closed its doors.

News

2,000-Foot Setback Rule Sparks Controversy

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:36 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission proposed new rules on Friday. One of the proposed rules is the 2,000-foot setback.

News

Liberty Cap trail work closes parts of Colorado National Monument

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:57 AM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
The Liberty Cap trail will be closed off from the upper connection with Corkscrew/Ute Canyon trails to the top of the mesa until September 25.