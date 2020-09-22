Advertisement

Car crashes into back of home

Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Car crashes into house destroying fence and damaging power boxes
Car crashes into house destroying fence and damaging power boxes(KKCO)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a car that crashed into a house just before 5:00 Monday afternoon. It happened at 31 and a Half road and Forrest Way in Clifton. Our crew on scene says a car went through a residential fence and into the back of a house. The vehicle penetrated a couple of feet into the house but took out the fence and some cable or power boxes. We do not know the extent of any injuries in the crash. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating.

