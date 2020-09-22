Car wrecks into house off of 31 1/2 Road
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:46 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - No injuries have been reported after a car ran into a home Monday evening.
A small white SUV headed southbound on 31 1/2 Road crashed through a fence and took out some electrical boxes along with it before crashing into the home.
It happened near Forrest Way at about 4:30. Colorado State Patrol was on scene along with the Clifton Fire Department and Mesa County Sheriff Deputies.
