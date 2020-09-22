Advertisement

Car wrecks into house off of 31 1/2 Road

No injuries have been reported after a car ran into a home Monday evening.
No injuries have been reported after a car ran into a home Monday evening.(Chris Schumann)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:46 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - No injuries have been reported after a car ran into a home Monday evening.

A small white SUV headed southbound on 31 1/2 Road crashed through a fence and took out some electrical boxes along with it before crashing into the home.

It happened near Forrest Way at about 4:30. Colorado State Patrol was on scene along with the Clifton Fire Department and Mesa County Sheriff Deputies.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rollover on I-70 near 25 Road

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Monday evening around 7:30 the driver of a Toyota Yarus rolled several times on I-70 after losing control of the car.

News

KKCO- Rollover on I-70

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO newscasts

News

Norman is our pet of the week!

Updated: 1 hour ago
Norman is our pet of the week this week!

News

Pet of the Week - Meet Norman!

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Minor arrested after shots fired near R-5 High School

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A minor is now behind bars after shots were fired near R-5 High School Monday.

News

KKCO- Shots Fired Near R-5

Updated: 1 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO newscasts

News

Update on Grizzly Creek Fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Burns
Warmer weather brings expected increase in fire activity at Grizzly Creek Fire.

News

New last call executive order gives hope to Montrose bar

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Montrose County bars are at 50 percent capacity with a maximum of 50 people, numbers that were developed in their second variance.

News

New controversial development in Montrose

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The property was purchased two years ago by Leadership LLC Development and has since gotten approved for multi-family housing.

News

New Kiosk Installed at the Police Department

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
This kiosk is for crimes that are not emergencies, such as theft from auto, lost or stolen property, or vandalism.