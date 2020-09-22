Advertisement

Minor arrested after shots fired near R-5 High School

By Calvin Corey
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:57 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A minor is now behind bars after shots were fired near R-5 High School Monday.

It happened around 11:35 a.m. when a witness said they heard possible shots in the area between 22nd and 25th Street and Grand Avenue. Due to the close proximity to the school, it was briefly put under a shelter in place along with a daycare in the area.

Police arrested the minor who alleged to have shot several rounds into the air. No one was hurt or threatened. The suspect is being held in the Department of Youth Corrections on chargers that include unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited use of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

