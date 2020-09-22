GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today is National Voter Registration Day, a non-partisan holiday to celebrate voting rights in the U.S.

Today people are being encouraged to register to vote. In Mesa County, clerk and recorder Tina Peters says that they’ve seen more people registering.

When the time comes, you can vote in person, by mail or by ballot drop box.

There are two need drop box locations, one at the Palisade Community Center and Mesa County Fairgrounds.

You can register up until election day, Nov. 3.

“I think this is a very important election, people are very passionate about it, they want their voice heard. And so we are seeing a lot of excitement around this election and we’re pleased to see it," says Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters.

Officials say you can also track your ballot, with their new ballot tracker. It lets you know when your ballot is mailed out, when it’s received and when it has been accepted.

