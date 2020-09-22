Advertisement

New Kiosk Installed at the Police Department

By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:01 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Grand Junction Police Department installed a new electronic system for people to report crimes.

This kiosk is for crimes that are not emergencies, such as theft from auto, lost or stolen property, or vandalism.

The kiosk is very important because it allows police officers to stay out in the field. “What this does is it allows our patrol officers to stay on the streets and be proactive for calls for service instead of taking them off of the streets and putting them into routine calls and reports,” said Callie Berkson, Public Information Officer for the Grand Junction Police Department.

The Police Department did want to make it clear that the kiosk is for non-emergencies. If you have an emergency, still call 9-1-1.

The kiosk is in the Police Department lobby and is available Monday-Friday from 7am-5pm.

