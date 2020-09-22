Advertisement

Parents tackle man accused of spying on girl in bathroom

Reports say the man was looking underneath the stall
South Carolina police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
South Carolina police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.(Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a group of parents tackled and restrained a registered sex offender accused of spying on a 15-year-old girl in the bathroom of a South Carolina restaurant.

Duncan police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Court records show that Lane has several past convictions for similar behavior in both North and South Carolina dating back more than 20 years.

News outlets report that the incident occurred Sunday when the girl was using the bathroom at a Cracker Barrel and noticed a man looking out from under the stall beside her.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US execution planned of killer who said witchcraft drove him

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
William Emmett LeCroy, 50, on Tuesday would be the sixth federal inmate executed by lethal injection this year at the U.S. prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

News

Cohort of students and faculty at Montrose High School forced to quarantine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Corey
61 students and four staff members at Montrose High School will have to quarantine until September 25 due to a positive COVID-19 test from a member of their cohort.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

National

Astronauts emerge from shelter after ‘avoidance maneuver’ successful

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lane Luckie, KLTV
Flight controllers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and United States Space Command are tracking the object.

Latest News

News

Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Norman’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erin Crooks
Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Norman!

National

Cracker Barrel adds beer, mimosas to more locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Newsource
The old Southern charm of Cracker Barrel dining rooms is about to get an upgrade. The decor is staying the same, but the chain is introducing booze to its menu.

National

Florida mother says daughter given drug-laced candy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
A mother in Florida says her daughter got drug-laced candy from a classmate that landed her in the hospital.

National

Mother: Daughter given drug-laced candy at school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A woman in Florida says her daughter was given drug-laced candy and ended up in hospital.

News

Independence Academy breaks ground on expansion building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Independence Academy is breaking ground on a new $6.5 million dollar project. Phase two of their expansion is adding an additional 18,000 square feet.

National

Sen. Kelly Loeffler reacts to passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 2 hours ago