Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Norman’

Pet of the Week: Norman

He is about 2 years old and is a neutered male. He is possibly a shepherd mix.

Bio: “I may be a strong, independent dog, but that doesn’t mean I don’t need people! I am a pretty chill dog that is happy to go with the flow most of the time. I think I would do well in a home where I can play in the yard and go for lots of walks. But I would also be happy hanging out inside with my people sometimes too. I might even do well with another dog in the home, but would really like to meet them first to make up my mind. If a dog that loves to move and groove but can also sit and chill is what you’ve been seeking, I’m the guy for you. Come meet me today!”

Other pets up for adoption:

Rouge: 5 years old, spayed female, possible lab mix.

Bio: “Hi there! You look like a new friend! I am always excited when I get to make new friends. I love being around people. My favorite things to do with people are go for walks! I mean, I love to explore new places. I have the best sniffer around and love to use it. I could spend all day just walking around sniffing all the smells. It’s my passion! I may be okay with another dog to join me on my sniffing expeditions, but I would definitely need to meet them first. I have to judge if their nose is as good as mine! So if you’re looking for a dog to get out and about with, I’m the one for you! Come and get me so we can start taking in the smells of the world!”

Binx: 5 months old, spayed female, domestic longhair.

Bio: “Do you need someone to enjoy a nice quiet cup of tea with? Then I’m your cat! I can be so quiet you wont even know I’m there! I really like calm environments, so a home with dogs or kids might not be the best fit. Because I am a shy girl, it takes time for me to get to know you, but, once I do, I’m a really sweet and lovable cat. One of my favorite things to do is to look out the window and watch the birds. When I get into a new home, I will quickly find all the best places to nap and watch the comings and goings of the household. Pick me if you want a new reading buddy by your side!”

Roice-Hurst is scheduling appointments for anyone interested in adopting an animal. You can give them a call for their animals still in the shelter, 970-434-7337. There are still some animals in foster care. They urge anyone who is interested to check their website, rhhumanesociety.org, to find out which animals you would be interested in meeting and to fill out the “Pets in Foster Care Interest Form”.

