Advertisement

Rollover on I-70 near 25 Road

Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:17 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monday evening around 7:30 the driver of a Toyota Yarus rolled several times on I-70 after losing control of the car.

The accident occurred near 25 Road at Mile Marker 28. The car was originally traveling eastbound but ended up in the westbound lanes. It was a single-vehicle crash, and there is no word on how many people were in the car.

There is no word on the condition of the driver at this time.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KKCO- Rollover on I-70

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO newscasts

News

Car wrecks into house off of 31 1/2 Road

Updated: 1 hour ago
No injuries have been reported after a car ran into a home Monday evening.

News

Norman is our pet of the week!

Updated: 1 hour ago
Norman is our pet of the week this week!

News

Pet of the Week - Meet Norman!

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Minor arrested after shots fired near R-5 High School

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A minor is now behind bars after shots were fired near R-5 High School Monday.

News

KKCO- Shots Fired Near R-5

Updated: 2 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO newscasts

News

Update on Grizzly Creek Fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Burns
Warmer weather brings expected increase in fire activity at Grizzly Creek Fire.

News

New last call executive order gives hope to Montrose bar

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Montrose County bars are at 50 percent capacity with a maximum of 50 people, numbers that were developed in their second variance.

News

New controversial development in Montrose

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The property was purchased two years ago by Leadership LLC Development and has since gotten approved for multi-family housing.

News

New Kiosk Installed at the Police Department

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
This kiosk is for crimes that are not emergencies, such as theft from auto, lost or stolen property, or vandalism.