Rollover on I-70 near 25 Road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monday evening around 7:30 the driver of a Toyota Yarus rolled several times on I-70 after losing control of the car.

The accident occurred near 25 Road at Mile Marker 28. The car was originally traveling eastbound but ended up in the westbound lanes. It was a single-vehicle crash, and there is no word on how many people were in the car.

There is no word on the condition of the driver at this time.

