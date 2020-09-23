Advertisement

Apple apologizes after ‘Siri’ points users to law enforcement as terrorists

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:17 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Apple has apologized this afternoon after several online videos showed Siri recommending police departments when asked where the closest terrorists were located.

“It’s disheartening. It’s disappointing,” Lt. Zimmel with Grand Forks Police said this morning. Zimmel’s words were echoed by several other law enforcement officers today when sent the recording of the following conversation:

“Hey Siri, where are the closest terrorists?” our Crime and Safety reporter, Bailey Hurley asked.

‘The nearest one I see is West Fargo Police Department on 4th Ave. in West Fargo, does that one sound good?’ Siri replied.

“2020 in it’s entirety I think all of us can all collectively agree can go away,” Lt. Zimmel said.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says while he’s disappointed with Siri’s response altogether, he’s mostly worried her answer will deter people from seeking help in the future. Jahner says it’s important people feel like law enforcement offices and officers are safe spaces.

“You set up a scenario where you may have the interpretation that they are referring to the police, referring to law enforcement in a derogatory fashion," U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said. "The last four or five months in North Dakota has been the most violent period that anyone can remember with the violence towards law enforcement. We’ve had an officer killed, we had officers and sheriff’s deputies shot, we had a case just last week that out officer indicted where a Fargo Police Officer was face to face with a loaded gun.”

In a statement to Valley News Live this afternoon, Apple apologized for the error and says the issue has been fixed. “Siri directs users to the police when they make requests that indicate emergency situations. In this case, Siri misinterpreted the query as users wanting to report terrorist activity to police.”

“That actually does make some sense because if someone does suspect that there are terroristic activities within the community, it’s very hard to get a direct line to the FBI,” Zimmel said.

Zimmel says while he hopes the error is fixed for good, his officers, like officers everywhere, will continue serving their counties and cities as best they can to keep everyone safe.

“People here are going to put the uniform on every day and go out and serve their community without regard to messages like that or things that are happening in the outside world,” he said.

When asked where the nearest terrorists are located, Siri’s new response states she doesn’t know how to respond.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pine Gulch Fire reaches 100% containment

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
After almost two months, the Pine Gulch Fire has reached 100% containment.

News

United Way community fundraising

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
In a time when charities and non-profits are struggling to keep money coming in with lack of fundraising due to COVID-19 restrictions, United Way of Grand Junction has figured out a way to do it.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Halloween in Mesa County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
In 2020, much like other events and holidays, Halloween will look a bit different in Mesa, but it’s not canceled.

Latest News

News

One killed, another injured following shooting incident on White Avenue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Madison Burns
The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting that occurred in the 900 block of White Avenue on September 17.

News

Snowcat removed from Island Lake on Grand Mesa

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Adventure with Purpose, a salvage group out of Oregon, was able to successfully extract the snowcat from Grand Mesa’s Island Lake on Tuesday.

News

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office locates family of wandering elderly woman

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says that they have located the family of a woman who was found wandering near Sandra Ave. and 29 1/2 earlier on Wednesday.

News

Car engulfed in flames, driver allegedly punches cop

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Madison Burns and Calvin Corey
Dustin Foraker, 39, of Grand Junction was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly punching a police officer in the face, and for resisting arrest.

News

Fall colors around the Western Slope

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
It's the peak time to go out and see the changing colors of fall! Check out some viewer photos of the fall colors from around the Western Slope.

News

10th human West Nile Virus case in Delta

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Delta has just confirmed their 10th human West Nile Virus case.