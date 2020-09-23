Advertisement

Car engulfed in flames, driver punches cop

Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Suspect tazed after punching cop(KKCO)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night, police and fire personnel responded to a car fire in the parking lot of Orchard Mesa Middle School.

As it turns out the driver was driving recklessly in the parking lot which may have contributed to the fire. When police showed up the car was fully engulfed in flames.

When police tried talking to the driver he turned around and punched a cop. The driver was then tazed and arrested. Paramedics examined the driver and the officer. The driver was taken to the hsopital and into custody with charges pending.

