Mesa County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help to identify elderly woman

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the woman shown below. They report that the elderly female was found wandering in the neighborhood of Sandra Ave. and 29 1/2 Road.

They say she is safe but confused.

#HelpIdentify An elderly female was found wandering in the neighborhood of Sandra Ave and 29 ½ Road. She is safe but is... Posted by Mesa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

If you have any information, please contact the non-emergency dispatch at 970-242-6707.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.