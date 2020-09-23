Mesa County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help to identify elderly woman
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:15 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the woman shown below. They report that the elderly female was found wandering in the neighborhood of Sandra Ave. and 29 1/2 Road.
They say she is safe but confused.
If you have any information, please contact the non-emergency dispatch at 970-242-6707.
