Advertisement

Proposed new retail marijuana store in Palisade

If it's approved the name of the new shop will be called 'Drift 6 LLC.’
If it's approved the name of the new shop will be called 'Drift 6 LLC.’(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) -

A new retail marijuana store is being discussed among the board of trustees at a hearing Tuesday night in Palisade.

A final decision on the conditional use permit acceptance or rejection will be voted on.

If it’s approved, the name of the new shop will be called ‘Drift 6 LLC.’

Currently, there are two retail marijuana shops in Palisade and one medicinal store.

The city has a designated ‘retail marijuana free zone’ where no stores are permitted--other restrictions include a 1,000 foot distance from schools. Hours of operation allowed for marijuana retailers in the town are between 8 AM and 10 PM.

The hearing will include applicant, staff and public comment as well as a board discussion.

The applicants, the Town of Palisade, and attorneys declined to comment on the hearing.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

10th human West Nile virus case in Delta

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Delta has just confirmed their 10th human West Nile virus case.

News

Cohort of students and faculty at Montrose High School forced to quarantine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
61 students and four staff members at Montrose High School will have to quarantine until September 25 due to a positive COVID-19 test from a member of their cohort.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Norman’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erin Crooks
Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Norman!

Latest News

News

Independence Academy breaks ground on expansion building

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Independence Academy is breaking ground on a new $6.5 million dollar project. Phase two of their expansion is adding an additional 18,000 square feet.

News

National Voter Registration Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Today is National Voter Registration Day, a non-partisan holiday to celebrate voting rights in the U.S.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Fatal accident kills one in Colorado National Monument

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The spokesperson for the Colorado National Monument has confirmed that one person was killed Tuesday morning after an accident near the West Hill in the monument.

News

Rollover on I-70 near 25 Road

Updated: 9 hours ago
Monday evening around 7:30 the driver of a Toyota Yarus rolled several times on I-70 after losing control of the car.

News

KKCO- Rollover on I-70

Updated: 9 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO newscasts