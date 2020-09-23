Advertisement

Snowcat removed from Island Lake on Grand Mesa

Adventure with Purpose, a salvage group out of Oregon, was able to successfully extract the snowcat from Grand Mesa’s Island Lake on Tuesday.
Adventure with Purpose, a salvage group out of Oregon, was able to successfully extract the snowcat from Grand Mesa’s Island Lake on Tuesday.(KKCO/ KJCT)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:27 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Adventure with Purpose, a salvage group out of Oregon, was able to successfully extract a snowcat from Grand Mesa’s Island Lake on Tuesday, which has been in the lake since February of 2019.

Back in 2019, the snowcat was driven out onto the frozen lake, where it then broke through the ice, killing Ryan Wells and Ricky Colton, both of Delta.

Helping Adventure with Purpose was Ryan’s father with Ol Red Towing out of Delta, a company that was owned by Ryan.

Adventure with Purpose used big balloon-type bags to lift the machine off of the lake’s bottom, where it was then winched to shore, and loaded onto a trailer.

Adventure with Purpose came out in July to try and extract the 15,000-pound machine, but couldn’t successfully get it to shore. This time around, they got the job done, and they are bringing the machine back to Oregon where they hope to restore it in memory of Ricky and Ryan.

Adventure with Purpose has a Youtube video from their attempt in July, which can be seen below. A new video showing the successful extraction will be released on Friday according to Jared Leisek with Adventure with Purpose.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fall colors around the Western Slope

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
It's the peak time to go out and see the changing colors of fall! Check out some viewer photos of the fall colors from around the Western Slope.

News

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help to identify elderly woman

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify an elderly woman who was found wandering earlier today.

News

10th human West Nile Virus case in Delta

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Delta has just confirmed their 10th human West Nile Virus case.

News

Car engulfed in flames, driver allegedly punches cop

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Madison Burns
Grand Junction officer punched in face after suspect is questioned about car fire in OMMS parking lot.

Latest News

News

Proposed new retail marijuana store in Palisade

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The city has a designated 'retail marijuana free zone' where no stores are permitted--other restrictions include a 1,000 foot distance from schools.

News

Cohort of students and faculty at Montrose High School forced to quarantine

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
61 students and four staff members at Montrose High School will have to quarantine until September 25 due to a positive COVID-19 test from a member of their cohort.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Norman’

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Erin Crooks
Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Norman!

News

Independence Academy breaks ground on expansion building

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Independence Academy is breaking ground on a new $6.5 million dollar project. Phase two of their expansion is adding an additional 18,000 square feet.

News

National Voter Registration Day

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Today is National Voter Registration Day, a non-partisan holiday to celebrate voting rights in the U.S.