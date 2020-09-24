Delta County announces two COVID-19 outbreak sites

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Delta County Public Health is investigating two new outbreaks sites in their county, one at the Walmart Pharmacy and one at the Delta Building Center.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, two staff employees at the Walmart Pharmacy have tested positive, and they determined that the illnesses were an outbreak on September 18.

At the Delta Building Center, four staff members have tested positive and the illnesses were determined to be an outbreak on September 15.

Both outbreaks are considered to be active at this time.

An outbreak is defined as 2 positive cases at the same location, within a 14-day period.

