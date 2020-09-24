Palisade Plunge “sneak peek”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Arguably one of the most anticipated outdoor recreation projects in years, representatives from the Palisade Plunge partner organizations got a"sneak peek" ride of the Palisade Plunge trail.

Phase one will be finished at the end of the month, and now phase two is underway.

Phase one is 17 miles of a single-track trail from Lands End Road to the Palisade Rim trailhead.

Phase two will connect the trailhead to the top of the Mesa. Mountain Bikers were also invited to the conference today and had the chance to ride in a finish area of the trail.

“This trail is being talked about, not just across the state but across the country, and so the opportunity to highlight Mesa County and all that we have to offer, will be able to effectuate through this trail,” says Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese.

The finished trail is estimated to bring around $5 million dollars annually to the local economy.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.