Proposed new retail marijuana store in Palisade

Proposed site for the third retail marijuana shop in Palisade.
Proposed site for the third retail marijuana shop in Palisade.(KKCO/ KJCT)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) -

A new retail marijuana store is being discussed among the board of trustees at a hearing Tuesday night in Palisade.

A final decision on the conditional use permit acceptance or rejection will be voted on.

If it’s approved, the name of the new shop will be called ‘Drift 6 LLC.’

Currently, there are two retail marijuana shops in Palisade and one medicinal store.

The city has a designated ‘retail marijuana free zone’ where no stores are permitted--other restrictions include a 1,000 foot distance from schools. Hours of operation allowed for marijuana retailers in the town are between 8 AM and 10 PM.

The hearing will include applicant, staff and public comment as well as a board discussion.

The applicants, the Town of Palisade, and attorneys declined to comment on the hearing.

