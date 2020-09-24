Surface improvement project in Glenwood Canyon nears completion

CDOT commemorates completion of resurfacing project. (KKCO)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fires, rock slides, flooding and a pandemic. Despite all of these factors, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) highway improvement project through Glenwood Canyon is nearly complete. CDOT held a ceremony in the Glenwood Canyon commemorating the end of this phase of the project.

One westbound lane is now open after the nearly 16 million dollar renovation project nears completion. New concrete has been put in on an eight mile stretch of the interstate forcing the traffic to just two lanes. The project started last February but was slowed after the Grizzly Creek Fire virtually closed everything in the canyon. However, their goal of finishing in early autumn will still be met.

“Having the kind of pavement we need to be able to withstand harsh conditions is just so important because we know what a unique spot Glenwood Canyon is and how important it is to keep I-70 moving,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “And to everything from our passenger travel, freight traffic to our emergency operations.”

The eight mile stretch of new surface is between the No Name exit and Hanging Lake. There is still some work to be done in one of the lanes before it fully reopens. CDOT says that will take about one month. The No Name and Grizzly Creek rest stops have also been upgraded with new Americans with disabilities Act compliant ramps being installed.

“These projects always pose a challenge just due to the traffic. 17 thousand vehicles a day, six million a year. Like we said we’ve had fires, we’ve had floods we’ve had rockfall. this year we had a pandemic.” Said project engineer Josh Cullen. There is more work to be done. The eastbound lanes need work too. No word on when work on that section of the highway will begin.

