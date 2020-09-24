United Way community fundraising

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

In a time when charities and non-profits are struggling to keep money coming in with lack of fundraising due to COVID-19 restrictions, United Way of Grand Junction has figured out a way to do it.

The organization’s annual fundraising for 43 non-profit programs in health, education, and self-reliance started Wednesday in a drive-thru style format. The non-profit is working with their partners in hopes of raising $1 million and say it will directly impact 50,000 people in the Grand Valley.

“For us at United Way of Mesa County we are always extremely grateful and want to show our gratitude toward those that give back to the community. So today was our chance to honor those ambassadors at work places,” says executive director, Zebulon Miracle.

Each business and partner invited to Wednesday’s event received breakfast and information about ways to donate.

