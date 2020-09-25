Advertisement

Investigation after altercation ends with one person in the hospital

Investigation on Placer Dr.
Investigation on Placer Dr.(Dave Jones)
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:55 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

An investigation is under way after one person was taken to the hospital following an altercation.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded around 1:20 Friday morning to the 500 block of Placer Drive to find a male with a serious neck wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Details are very limited at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office says no suspects have been taken into custody.

