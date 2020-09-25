Advertisement

Local Man Wins the 2020 Andrus Award for Community Service

Colorado volunteer of the year
Colorado volunteer of the year(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:12 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -John Rodwick, a resident of Fruita, just received the 2020 Andrus Award for Community Service, presented annually by AARP.

This is AARP’s most prestigious volunteer award. John has been volunteering for more than a dozen years. He has been nominated for this award three times, and this year he finally won it.

John said, “it is indeed an honor primarily because of the rarity of it. Only one person in the state of Colorado is given that award on an annual basis.”

John has the award proudly displayed in his home.

