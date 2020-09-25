New venue for Hilltop Latimer House benefit

Annual event benefits Hilltop's Latimer House (KKCO)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An annual event with a new look and a new venue. The Men in Heels was race held Thursday night. Traditionally the race is held at the Downtown Farmers Market but because of covid restrictions, the fundraiser for Hilltop’s Latimer House was held at Grand Junction Regional Airport. No crowds were on hand. 14 teams totaling 60 men, all in heels raced to benefit the Latimer House which helps those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.

