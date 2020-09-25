Advertisement

New venue for Hilltop Latimer House benefit

Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Annual event benefits Hilltop's Latimer House
Annual event benefits Hilltop's Latimer House(KKCO)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An annual event with a new look and a new venue. The Men in Heels was race held Thursday night. Traditionally the race is held at the Downtown Farmers Market but because of covid restrictions, the fundraiser for Hilltop’s Latimer House was held at Grand Junction Regional Airport. No crowds were on hand. 14 teams totaling 60 men, all in heels raced to benefit the Latimer House which helps those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teachers receive grant from D51 Foundation

Updated: 4 hours ago
23 D51 teachers and principals receive grant money from D51 Foundation

News

Proposed new retail marijuana store in Palisade

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The city has a designated 'retail marijuana free zone' where no stores are permitted--other restrictions include a 1,000 foot distance from schools.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

Latest News

News

Palisade Plunge “sneak peek”

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Arguably one of the most anticipated outdoor recreation projects in years, representatives from the Palisade Plunge partner organizations got a"sneak peek" ride of the Palisade Plunge trail.

News

Leaf peeping safety

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Be a smart leaf peeper...that’s what CDOT is telling drivers who are admiring the Fall colors. Around this time of year, officials say traffic increases, especially during the weekends. Lots of cars pull off on the side of the road to take pictures or look at the trees.

News

Delta County announces two COVID-19 outbreak sites

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Delta County Public Health is investigating two new outbreaks sites in their county, one at the Walmart Pharmacy and one at the Delta Building Center.

News

Surface improvement project in Glenwood Canyon nears completion

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:01 PM MDT
C-DOT Commemorates completion of resurfacing project on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon

News

Pine Gulch Fire reaches 100% containment

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:16 PM MDT
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
After almost two months, the Pine Gulch Fire has reached 100% containment.

News

United Way community fundraising

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:02 PM MDT
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
In a time when charities and non-profits are struggling to keep money coming in with lack of fundraising due to COVID-19 restrictions, United Way of Grand Junction has figured out a way to do it.