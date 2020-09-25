Advertisement

Seoul: North Korea’s Kim apologizes over shooting death

A South Korea's government ship for a fishery guidance, is seen near Yeonpyeong island, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. According to Seoul, a man disappeared from the government ship that was checking on potential unauthorized fishing in an area south of the boundary on Monday, a day before he was found in North Korean waters.
A South Korea's government ship for a fishery guidance, is seen near Yeonpyeong island, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. According to Seoul, a man disappeared from the government ship that was checking on potential unauthorized fishing in an area south of the boundary on Monday, a day before he was found in North Korean waters.(Choi Jin-suk/Newsis via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:43 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un apologized Friday over the killing of a South Korea official near the rivals' disputed sea boundary, saying he’s “very sorry” about the “unexpected” and “unfortunate” incident, South Korean officials said Friday.

It’s extremely unusual for a North Korean leader to apologize to rival South Korea on any issue. Kim’s apology was expected to ease anti-North sentiments in South Korea and mounting criticism of South Korean President Moon Jae-in over the man’s death this week.

“Comrade Kim Jong Un, the State Affairs Commission chairman, feels very sorry to give big disappointment to President Moon Jae-in and South Korean citizens because an unexpected, unfortunate incident happened” at a time when South Korea grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, Moon adviser Suh Hoon cited the North Korean message as saying.

On Thursday, South Korea accused North Korea of fatally shooting one of its public servants who was likely trying to defect and burning his body after finding him on a floating object in North Korean waters earlier this week. South Korean officials condemned North Korea for what they called an “atrocious act” and pressed it punish those responsible.

According to the North Korean message, North Korean troops first fired blanks after the man didn’t fully explain why he was there, rather than saying he’s from South Korea. Then, he showed moves to flee, prompting the North Korean troops to fire 10 rounds. When the troops came near the man’s floating object, they only found lots of blood on the floating object and the man wasn’t seen.

The troops determined he was dead and burned the floating object in line with anti-coronavirus rules, according to the North Korean message read by Suh.

Senior South Korean military officer Ahn Young Ho told lawmaker Wednesday that North Korea fatally shot the official likely in line with elevated anti-coronavirus rules that involve “indiscriminate shooting” at anyone approaching its borders illegally.

Defense Minister Suh Wook said the official was believed to have tried to defect because he left his shoes on the ship and put on a life jacket and resorted to a floating object when he was found in North Korean waters. Suh also cited an unidentified circumstantial evidence indicating the official’s defection attempt. Some experts those weren’t enough to conclude the official tried to defect.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

In despair, protesters take to streets for Breonna Taylor

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
People dismayed that the Louisville, Kentucky, officers who shot Breonna Taylor haven't be charged with her death have vowed to persist in their fight for justice.

National Politics

Fight over Trump tax returns goes to appeals court — again

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court in July ruled that the presidency in and of itself doesn’t shield Trump from the investigation.

News

Local Man Wins the 2020 Andrus Award for Community Service

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
John Rodwick, a resident of Fruita, just received the 2020 Andrus Award for Community Service, presented annually by AARP.

News

Local 9-Year-Old is Fighting a Rare Blood Disease

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Carter Wells is a 9-year-old boy from Fruita who is fighting Aplastic Anemia.

Latest News

National

4th grader suspended for showing BB gun in home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Louisiana fourth grader suspended for showing BB gun in home

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

News

New venue for Hilltop Latimer House benefit

Updated: 4 hours ago
Hilltop's Men in Heels race benefits The Latimer House

National

‘No easy answer’: Many ask what next in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN, REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky’s largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor.

National

Transparency called for in Breonna Taylor investigation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Transparency called for in the Breonna Taylor investigation.

National

Misreported Deaths: Government count of nursing home COVID-19 cases still inaccurate despite criticism

Updated: 4 hours ago
For three months, InvestigateTV has tracked federal government data on nursing home COVID-19 cases and deaths. For three months, those numbers have been wrong.