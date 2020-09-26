A new car was donated to the VA Medical Center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Disabled American Veterans, also known as the DAV, donated a 2020 Ford Explorer to the VA Medical Center on Friday morning.

The VA Medical Center uses cars daily to transport veterans to appointments.

One of their vans had over 250,000 miles on it and desperately needed to be replaced. The DAV heard about the car and decided to donate a new one.

“Our DAV supports us through thick and thin. we couldn’t do what we do without the support of DAV,” said Richard Salgueiro, Executive Director at VA Medical Center.

This is not the first time that the DAV has donated a car to the VA Medical Center. Salgueiro said that they have donated many times before.

