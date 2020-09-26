Advertisement

Redlands Rotary Club Hosts Debate by the Candidates for the House District 55 Seat

Rotary Debate for House Seat 55
Rotary Debate for House Seat 55(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Janice Rich and Scott Beilfuss were the two candidates that were debating at the Redlands Rotary Club debate on Friday afternoon.

They all ate lunch at Warehouse 25Sixty-five Kitchen & Bar and sat around a table and debated issues that the rotary members brought up.

They both had specific issues that they wanted to discuss because they were particularly passionate about them. Janice Rich said, “I’m very passionate about economic opportunity for our area.”

Scott Beilfuss said, “I’ve worked on healthcare, access and cost around here for a long time. You know, that is my biggest passion.”

Both candidates said before the debate that they were looking forward to the casual atmosphere of this debate because it would allow them to talk to the people in attendance because of how small the group was.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A new car was donated to the VA Medical Center

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Disabled American Veterans donated a 2020 Ford Explorer to the VA Medical Center on Friday morning.

News

Gov. Polis tours Western Slope

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Governor Jared Polis took a tour of the Western Slope on Sept. 25, where he talked about the state’s response to COVID-19 and economic development.

News

Investigation after altercation ends with one person in the hospital

Updated: 8 hours ago
An investigation is under way after one person was taken to the hospital following an altercation.

News

11th Annual Men in Heels Race

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
An annual event with a new look and a new venue, the Men in Heels race was held Sept. 24.Traditionally it’s held at the Downtown Farmers Market but because of COVID-19 restrictions, the fundraiser for Hilltop’s Latimer house was held at Grand Junction Regional Airport.

Latest News

News

Erin Crooks Interviews Jameson Tade

Updated: 15 hours ago
Erin Crooks talks with Jameson Tade about staying healthy during Covid-19

News

Erin Crooks talks with Jameson Tade about staying healthy during Covid-19

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Local Man Wins the 2020 Andrus Award for Community Service

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:12 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
John Rodwick, a resident of Fruita, just received the 2020 Andrus Award for Community Service, presented annually by AARP.

News

Local 9-Year-Old is Fighting a Rare Blood Disease

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:08 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Carter Wells is a 9-year-old boy from Fruita who is fighting Aplastic Anemia.

News

New venue for Hilltop Latimer House benefit

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:42 PM MDT
Hilltop's Men in Heels race benefits The Latimer House

News

Teachers receive grant from D51 Foundation

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:51 PM MDT
23 D51 teachers and principals receive grant money from D51 Foundation