Bin 707 restaurants close due to COVID-19 cases

Bin 707 and its other restaurants, Taco Party and Bin Burger announced a temporary closure of each location due to COVID-19.
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:12 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The decision was announced on their Facebook page and said they had a positive case last Monday and closed all of their restaurants because of it.

More positive cases caused them close once again to prevent a further spread of the virus.

The restaurant chain says they are not sure when they will reopen, but that it could be by next week.

