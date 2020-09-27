John Hickenlooper meets with people from the Outdoor Recreation Council

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -John Hickenlooper is a candidate running for U.S. Senate. He sat down with a small group from the Outdoor Recreation Council to discuss the importance of the outdoor economy.

The meeting happened on Saturday afternoon at Ramblebine Brewing Company.

One of the reasons why the meeting was held today was because it is Public Lands Day.

He feels that outdoor recreation is very important. Hickenlooper said, “Whether it is hiking, mountain biking, or fishing, all of these outdoor recreation activities come together and they create year-round employment. They make us healthier.”

One of the reasons that he said he is passionate about outdoor activities is because it helps to diversify the economy.

