Advertisement

Lawmakers call for shut down of Georgia detention site due to alleged unnecessary surgeries

Dawn Wooten, left, a nurse at Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia, says authorities denied COVID-19 tests to immigrants, performed questionable hysterectomies and shredded records in a complaint filed to the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Dawn Wooten, left, a nurse at Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia, says authorities denied COVID-19 tests to immigrants, performed questionable hysterectomies and shredded records in a complaint filed to the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.(Source: AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:27 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Several members of Congress called for a detention facility in Georgia to be shut down pending investigation after women detainees told them of being forced into unnecessary gynecological procedures with dirty equipment that left serious infections amid conditions so unsanitary that some begged to be deported.

“This is a horror show, it truly is worse than I expected,” Rep. Juan Vargas, a California Democrat, said Saturday after talking to several detainees on the visit to the Irwin County Detention Center, where both detainees for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and inmates for the U.S. Marshals Service are housed.

While many of the allegations made by the women centered on Dr. Mahendra Amin, a gynecologist accused of performing surgeries without their consent, members of the Congressional delegation recounted stories about conditions and treatment that extended beyond those accusations — starting with the alleged failure to take even the most basic steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

They said, for example, that the women reported they were issued one paper mask and were forced to wear it for weeks at a time before they were finally given new masks the day before at least 10 members of Congress paid a visit.

“They make their living by feasting off the misery of detainees, so cost-cutting is the norm here,” Rep. Hank Johnson, Jr., a Georgia Democrat, said of the facility operated by LaSalle Corrections.

They also reported accounts of unsanitary and filthy conditions that put the detainees at risk of becoming seriously ill. Rep. Raul Ruiz, a California Democrat who is also an emergency physician, said he saw in shower stalls the kind of black mold that can cause or exacerbate serious pulmonary diseases.

But much of what they were told reiterated the allegations of other women held at the facility who have come forward complaining that Amin performed hysterectomies and other procedures that they did not understand or agree to.

Many of the allegations against the doctor were first revealed in a recent complaint filed by a nurse at the detention center, Dawn Wooten, who alleged that many detained women were taken to an unnamed gynecologist whom she labeled the “uterus collector” because of how many hysterectomies he performed.

The Associated Press subsequently reported that at least eight women since 2017 had been taken to see Amin for gynecological treatment, though it did not find evidence of mass hysterectomies as alleged in the complaint. Andrew Free, an attorney taking part in an investigation of medical care at the detention center, said a team of lawyers had heard concerns about the doctor from dozens of women.

Bryan Cox, a spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, confirmed that Amin would no longer be seeing patients from the detention center, but declined to comment further, citing an ongoing investigation by the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general.

Johnson told of a woman who recounted recounted being shackled, taken to Irwin County Hospital and undergoing a procedure she did not consent to. “She woke up shackled, crying, hurting, discharged and brought back to Irwin ... and just thrown back into a cell and forced to recuperate that way,” Johnson said.

Ruiz said he was told of women who, in apparent retaliation for speaking out about conditions at the facility, were treated “roughly” by staffers and told they had COVID-19. Ruiz said he was told some were placed in isolation for as long as 30 days — far longer, he said, than necessary to quarantine for the virus.

Ruiz said he was told that women refused to even ask for medical treatment out of fear they would be told, like others, that they had an ovarian cyst requiring surgery.

Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragan of California said she heard the same kinds of stories over and over again that revealed a pattern in which Amin would give women an ultrasound they did not consent to.

“They are told there is a cyst that needs to be operated on,” she said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Texas boy, 6, dies from brain-eating amoeba

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
The investigation into his death included water sample tests conducted by health officials, which led to the detection of the brain-eating amoeba.

National

Woman tried to abduct child after claiming to be CPS worker, W. Va. mother says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCHS Staff
The sheriff’s department is looking for the suspect, but she was wearing a surgical mask, which is making it harder to identify her.

National

W. Va. mother shaken after daughter nearly kidnapped by woman claiming to be with CPS

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The sheriff’s department is looking for the suspect, but she was wearing a surgical mask, which is making it harder to identify her.

News

Bin 707 restaurants close due to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Bin 707 and its other restaurants, Taco Party and Bin Burger announced a temporary closure of each location due to COVID-19.

Latest News

National

Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas city’s water supply after boy dies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The contamination of U.S. treated public water systems by the microbe, which is commonly found in warm freshwater and soil, is rare but not unheard of.

National

Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday, capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation and that he hopes will provide a needed boost to his reelection effort.

National

Where does Barrett stand on some big issues?

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett is known for her conservative views.

National

Portland, Oregon, largely peaceful after right-wing rally

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state police said a “massive influx” of troopers would be in Portland by Saturday morning.

News

John Hickenlooper meets with people from the Outdoor Recreation Council

Updated: 8 hours ago
One of the reasons that he said he is passionate about outdoor activities is because it helps to diversify the economy.

News

Moon Farm Pumpkin Patch Opened on Saturday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The pumpkin patch will be open until October 31.