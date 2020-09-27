Moon Farm pumpkin patch opened on Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Moon Farm has been doing a pumpkin patch for 10 years now. The opening day of the pumpkin patch was on Saturday.

The patch will be open until October 31. The hours are 10am to 7pm. The cost to enter the farm is $7 for everyone who is ages four and up.

They have lots of pumpkins to choose from, multiple haunted houses, a straw maze, and animals.

This year it looks a little different because the Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center is trying to purchase the property from the moon family.

“All the proceeds of the admissions and the pumpkin patch part will all go towards them, their capital campaign, to help purchase Moon Farm,” said David Moon, owner of moon Farm.

The Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center said that they plan on keeping the Moon Farm traditions alive because everyone has grown to love them.

