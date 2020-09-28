Advertisement

Color Weekend at Powderhorn Mountain Resort

By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:06 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -This weekend was Color Weekend at Powderhorn Mountain Resort.

The last weekend in September is always Color Weekend. They created this event because it is officially fall and the colors are changing. The purpose of this event is to have people come out and look at the changing colors of the leaves.

People could ride the ski lift, walk around, and mountain bike while observing the beautiful scenery.

Powderhorn was not the only place to take part in the weekend.

“There are businesses all along highway 65 along the Grand Mesa Scenic Byway that participate, have activities, and meals. It’s very common to have people stop at businesses along the way and hang out and enjoy Color Weekend,” said Ryan Robinson, Marketing and Sales Director for Powderhorn Mountain Resort.

Robinson also said that this has been one of the busiest summers they have ever had, and this weekend was no different. Many people came out to enjoy the outdoors and look at the pretty leaves.

