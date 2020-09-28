Grand Valley Pets Alive Partners with Gobbo’s Family Farm for Fundraiser

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Grand Valley Pets Alive is a non-profit organization and they are doing a fundraiser in partnership with Gobbo’s Family Farm, where you can come out to the farm and pick some apples. 30% of the proceeds will go to Grand Valley Pets Alive.

The goal of the non-profit is to reduce the number of homeless dogs and cats in Mesa County. They do this by trying to get as many animals spade and neutered as they can. This is why they are raising money.

Carole Chowen, President of Grand Valley Pets Alive said, “and we raise money to pay for spade and neuter of peoples pets, people who need help. Cats, Dogs, and rabbits.”

The fundraiser will be going through the end of apple season.

Gobbo’s Family Farm is open seven days a week, but they are requesting that you call ahead before coming to pick apples.

