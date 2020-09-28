Advertisement

Roll-Over Accident on Orchard Avenue

An accident on Orchard Ave.
An accident on Orchard Ave.(Dave)
By Madison Burns
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:49 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -An investigation into an accident is underway this morning. A Chevy Blazer was traveling west bound on Orchard Avenue at 5:30 this morning, when the driver swerved to avoid another vehicle and rolled upside down. The driver kicked out the back window to get out of the car. 29 Road and Hall Avenue was closed for some time. Colorado State Patrol is investigating the accident.

