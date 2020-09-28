Advertisement

Uptick in COVID-19 cases in Mesa County

By Goldene Brown
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County seeing a four-day streak of higher than usual positive COVID-19 tests.

On Friday, Sept. 25 there were 34 new positive cases, and on Sept. 27 there were 16 cases reported.

Health officials say families and private gatherings are a big reason for the higher numbers. Also a big percentage, people between the ages of 20-29.

With universities across the state seeing a spike in cases, forcing many to quarantine, we checked in with CMU. The health department says local schools, businesses, and churches are doing well, it’s individual personal behaviors that they’re concerned about.

“What’s happening is people are getting infected and then they’re going home and infecting the rest of their family. And that’s our big number right now,” Executive Director MCPH Jeff Kuhr says.

Mesa County is testing around 1,000 more people a week.

The health department has since added to their team. They now have 3 epidemiologists, 5 case investigators, and a group of 30 contact tracers.

