Vehicle crashes into house in Fruita

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) -

A vehicle crashed into a house in Fruita around 9:30 PM on Saturday.

The accident happened near the 700 block of Ottley Avenue near the Comstock subdivision.

The vehicle put a hole in the front of the house, breaking a window.

Witnesses at the scene said a male ran from the scene without shoes on.

Fruita police officers later went to the registered car owner’s home and found the suspect who was not the owner of the car and took him into custody.

Fruita Police Department says the owner did not know the vehicle was gone.

No one was injured-- the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.