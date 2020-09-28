Virtual candidate forum for Mesa County Commissioner District One seat

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

On Tuesday September 29th, The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce and KKCO 11 News are partnering up to air a virtual forum featuring the two candidates running for the Mesa County Commissioner District One seat. Cody Davis and Kathryn Bedell will face off in this business-oriented forum.

Virtual Forum: Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 broadcasting on the CW or MeTv at 6:00 p.m. MT.

This forum will be preempting MASH on MeTv.

