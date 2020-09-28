Advertisement

West Slope Beer Fest making plans for next year

Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:19 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Kannah Creek making plans for next year
Kannah Creek making plans for next year(KKCO)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A popular event, to no one’s surprise, has been canceled. The West Slope Beer Fest has been canceled because of the health department guidelines on social distancing. The event is usually held at the Edgewater Brewery by Kannah Creek Brewing. The beer fest was originally scheduled for March but was postponed because of the pandemic. It’s now canceled for the year, however the brewery remains open. You can dine in, outside or order take out as well. If you purchased tickets to the beer fest you can get a refund. Organizers are already making plans for next years event.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

News

Roll-Over Accident on Orchard Avenue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Madison Burns
Accident on Orchard Ave.

News

Grand Valley Pets Alive Partners with Gobbo’s Family Farm for Fundraiser

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The goal of the non-profit is to reduce the number of homeless dogs and cats in Mesa County.

News

Color Weekend at Powderhorn Mountain Resort

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
People could ride the ski lift, walk around, and mountain bike while observing the beautiful scenery.

Latest News

News

Vehicle crashes into house in Fruita

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
A vehicle crashed into a house in Fruita Saturday night.

News

ATV accident sends one person to the hospital

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
A female drive rolled her ATV at the intersection of Oxford Avenue and East Danbury Court.

News

Bin 707 restaurants close due to COVID-19 cases

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:12 PM MDT
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Bin 707 and its other restaurants, Taco Party and Bin Burger announced a temporary closure of each location due to COVID-19.

News

John Hickenlooper meets with people from the Outdoor Recreation Council

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:46 PM MDT
One of the reasons that he said he is passionate about outdoor activities is because it helps to diversify the economy.

News

Moon Farm Pumpkin Patch Opened on Saturday

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:40 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The pumpkin patch will be open until October 31.

News

A new car was donated to the VA Medical Center

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:55 PM MDT
The Disabled American Veterans donated a 2020 Ford Explorer to the VA Medical Center on Friday morning.