West Slope Beer Fest making plans for next year

Kannah Creek making plans for next year (KKCO)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A popular event, to no one’s surprise, has been canceled. The West Slope Beer Fest has been canceled because of the health department guidelines on social distancing. The event is usually held at the Edgewater Brewery by Kannah Creek Brewing. The beer fest was originally scheduled for March but was postponed because of the pandemic. It’s now canceled for the year, however the brewery remains open. You can dine in, outside or order take out as well. If you purchased tickets to the beer fest you can get a refund. Organizers are already making plans for next years event.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.