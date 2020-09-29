Advertisement

City of Grand Junction employees test positive for COVID-19

By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:48 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Four City of Grand Junction employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The city says they learned about the positive cases at the end of last week and beginning of this week.

The employees are isolating-- contacting tracing is being done with help of Mesa County Public Health.

The city manager says they have been prepared for a situation like this with their continuity of operations plan, otherwise known as ‘COOP.’

The city also says the employees do not have a lot of interaction with the public when doing their job.

“Our employees are part of the community, so we expect to have cases here within our employees and what we plan on is to continue the essential services to our community members and these four employees that have tested positive will have no impact to the services that we deliver to the community,” says Greg Katon, Grand Junction City Manager.

Wastewater and water services will continue operating at with a smaller staff.

