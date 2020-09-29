Advertisement

NBA YoungBoy among 16 arrested in Baton Rouge on drug, firearm charges

Kentrell Gaulden, aka NBA YoungBoy, was arrested on Sept. 28 on three drug charges.
Kentrell Gaulden, aka NBA YoungBoy, was arrested on Sept. 28 on three drug charges.(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:18 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say a total of 16 people were arrested on drug and firearm charges in Baton Rouge on Monday, Sept. 28.

Among them was chart-topping rapper NBA YoungBoy, also known as Kentrell Gaulden.

Kentrell Gaulden, aka NBA YoungBoy, was arrested on Sept. 28 on three drug charges.
Kentrell Gaulden, aka NBA YoungBoy, was arrested on Sept. 28 on three drug charges.(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

Gaulden faces a number of drug, felony possession, and stolen firearms charges. Police say all 16 face similar variations of the same charges.

In December of 2019, a court-approved music video caused issues with the rapper’s lease, and a judge terminated his probation so he could relocate out of the state.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pence urges Senate to fill Supreme Court vacancy as Barrett visits

Updated: moments ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence visited with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday.

National

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) reacts to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|

National

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|

National

Assange may end up at Colorado Supermax jail, UK court told

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks' publication of secret American military documents a decade ago.

National

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) reacts to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|

Latest News

National

NFL’s Titans, Vikings suspend in-person activities because of COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL says the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings are suspending in-person activities after the Titans had three players test positive for the coronavirus, along with five other personnel.

National

Dying winds give crews hope in Northern California fires

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By JANIE HAR
Dry winds that gave the flames a ferocious push appeared to have eased by Monday evening and firefighters were feeling “much more confident.”

Coronavirus

Florida's local leaders worry about Phase 3 reopening

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
Bars and restaurants are packed after Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened Florida, but some are concerned that caution is being thrown to the winds.

National

Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

National

Rapper Lil Yachty arrested for driving 150 mph in Ferrari

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia State Patrol arrested rapper Lil Yachty this month after he was allegedly caught driving more than 150 mph on an Atlanta highway.

National

France to ban use of wild animals in circuses, marine parks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The measures will also bring an end to mink farming, where animals are raised for their fur, within the next five years.