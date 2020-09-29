Person in Montrose High cohort tests positive for COVID-19, other cohorts now quarantined

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

On Tuesday, the Montrose County School District’s COVID-19 response team reports that an individual within a Montrose High School cohort has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district says they have already notified anyone who was possibly affected. Montrose County Public Health says they will administer testing to all students and staff that were connected to the cohort.

As a result of contact tracing, the district reports that three Montrose High School Cohort A class sections and one Colorado Mesa University Concurrent Enrollment cohort meet the standards for close contact, and therefore need to be tested and must quarantine through October 5th. The district says a very limited number of Olathe High School and Peak Virtual Academy students were included in the CMU cohort.

Under the CDPHE guidelines, this week Montrose High will now be listed as a confirmed classroom/ cohort outbreak site. Remember, an outbreak is defined as “two or more people from separate households with confirmed COVID-19 with onset within 14 days in a single facility”.

Montrose County School District says a campus-wide closure is not necessary.

